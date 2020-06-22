Sushant Singh Rajput’s family hosted a prayer meet for the actor at their Rajiv Nagar residence in Patna on June 21, 2020. The pictures and videos from the prayer meet is surfacing the internet and have gone viral. In the pictures, the photo of the late actor is seen adorned with flower garlands. Also Read - After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Receives Hate Messages, Says 'Preserving My Mental Health'

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 and his last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium and his ashes were immersed by his father KK Singh in the Ganga river in Patna.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are investigating the case and have recorded the statement of 15 people including family members, Mukesh Chhabra, Mahesh Shetty, Siddharth Pithani, Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande and managerial staff. The police have also sent a letter to the leading production house, Yash Raj Films, to send a copy of the contract between them and the actor.



A senior police officer said in a statement, “Keeping in view the professional angle, police have started calling some prominent production houses for inquiry. As part of that, the police on Thursday sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor. We have also asked for the copies of the contracts that Yash Raj Films had signed with the actor.”

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, he has featured in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, PK, Chhichhore, Shudh Desi Romance, Kai Po Che among others.