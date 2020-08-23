Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s family lawyer now spoke about Sandip Ssingh who claimed to be one of the close friends of the late actor. In an interview with Pinkvilla, lawyer Vikas Singh said that no one in the family knew Sandip and where he came from to take charge of the final rites of the late actor. Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt's Wife Soni Razdan And Daughter Pooja Bhatt Release Clarification on His WhatsApp Chats With Rhea Chakraborty

He said that Sandip might have seen that SSR's sister Meetu Singh was all devastated and that gave him 'the opportunity' to oversee everything. "Meetu (Sushant's sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant's body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge."

He added that it should have been Siddharth Pithani taking charge of everything until the family arrived but he was nowhere to be seen. "Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani who should have been there and not Sandip," said the lawyer.

Earlier, in his statement to the media, Sandip himself claimed that he helped in taking SSR’s dead body to the ambulance, did the formalities at the hospital, and then arranged for the funeral of the late actor. He said that he considered Sushant his brother and was very close to both him and Ankita Lokhande, his former girlfriend. Sandip also visited Patna after SSR’s death and kept updating the media.