Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is taking new twists everyday. As people and celebrities demand for CBI probe into the case, actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh has made some serious allegations against Rhea Chakraborty. As per the Times of India report, in an interview, the lawyer allegedly said that Rhea did not allow Sushant to talk to his father. He said that if Rhea had not closed the communication line between the two then Sushant's demise could have evaded as ultimately family is the biggest support system.

He further added that Rhea had no interest in Sushant and had come to use him and he thought she had become his life partner but Rhea dumped him on June 8. According to Singh, the family has lost their son and is trying to get justice.

The family lawyer also alleges that the post-mortem report of the actor does not mention the time of his death. News agency ANI quoted him saying, "The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death."

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande alms the report that stated that EMI for a flat where she stayed was deducted from Sushant's account. Sharing the screenshots of her bank statement on Instagram, she wrote, "Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be.My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the EMI's being deducted from my account on a monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say #justiceforssr". She added another lot of pictures on the related subject and wrote: "In continuation."

On Friday, ANI quoted Enforcement Directorate and tweeted, “EMI of a flat where #SushantSinghRajput’s friend and actor Ankita Lokhande used to stay, was deducted from Sushant’s bank account. This flat is registered in Sushant’s name: ED (Enforcement Directorate) Officer.”

Sushant’s father had registered an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and raised charges of abetment of suicide, fraud, confinement and forcing his son to end his life. Following the FIR, Rhea had filed a plea requesting the Supreme Court transfer of the case to Mumbai from Patna.