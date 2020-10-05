Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media on Monday and questioned the alleged change in Dr Sudhir Gupta’s stand after the AIIMS report rules out the murder theory in the SSR death case. Also Read - SSR Case: Shiv Sena Demands Apology From BJP, Media And Others After AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder Theory

On Monday morning, Republic TV claimed that Dr Sudhir Gupta earlier expressed suspicious over the autopsy conducted under the supervision of the Mumbai Police but later submitted a ‘conclusive’ report to the CBI mentioning that Sushant died by suicide. Sharing a clip from the news channel in which objections are being raised on AIIMS findings, Shweta wrote on Twitter: “This kind of U-Turn must be explained!! #SushantConspiracyExposed #SushantAIIMSTape” (sic) Also Read - Swara Bhasker Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Release After AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder in SSR Death Case

The lawyer representing SSR’s family in the case, Vikas Singh, also expressed concerns over the medical report shared by AIIMS and also the selective sharing of a part of the medical report where it’s said that Sushant died by suicide. Vikas tweeted to say “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned.” (sic)

Ishkaran Bhandari, who has been vocal with legal support to SSR’s family, joined them in claiming that Dr Sudhir Gupta has taken a complete u-turn over his initial observations in the case. He said, “Not Surprised at what Repuplic showed. Dr Sudhir Gupta had talked to me also & had many suspicions on Mumbai autopsy. Why did he change & did opposite, needs investigation.” (sic)

Earlier last week, the AIIMS report, submitted by the team of six doctors, mentioned ‘hanging’ as the prime cause of death in the case. The report added that no injury marks except for the hanging mark were found on the late actor’s dead body. The report also ruled out the presence of poison in the late actor’s body though it mentioned that clarity could not be given over what SSR ate in his last meal. The team also observed that the time of death was not mentioned in the original autopsy report submitted by the Cooper hospital.

Sushant died on June 14. He was allegedly found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. While the Mumbai Police treated it as a case of suicide in its preliminary investigation, several theories emerged later questioning the probe done by the Mumbai Police. This led to a separate FIR being filed by the late actor’s family in Bihar after which the Bihar Police landed in Mumbai to probe the case from the angle of ‘abetment to suicide.’ The case ultimately went to the CBI considering the family’s sentiments and it’s been over two months now but nothing concrete has come out of the investigation yet. Two more federal agencies – the enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau have been investigating the case from different aspects.