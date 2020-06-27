It’s been 13 days since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode but the news of his demise hasn’t yet sunken in entirely. For his family, the loss is graver than what anyone else can fathom. Sushant’s family tried to give words to their grief in an official statement released today. Thanking the late actor’s fans and admirers, the family announced that they are going to convert Sushant’s childhood home in Patna into a memorial that will have all the things that the late actor loved to own – his books, telescope, flight-simulator, photos among other possessions. The family also announced that they are going to open a foundation in the name of the actor to support those who want to make a career in the areas that Sushant loved the most – cinema, sports and science. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Reveals What Kriti Sanon Told Him at Actor's Funeral

The statement further mentioned that Sushant loved all of his fans and even though it's a great loss to realise that he can no longer be around us, we shall try to remember him in our hearty laughs and respect his legacy. Read the full statement here:

"The world's Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the hear of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.

We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled.

He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love.

To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talent in areas close to his heart – cinema, science and sports.

His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator, etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive.

We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.” (sic)