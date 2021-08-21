Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans were left shocked and surprised after they noticed that the Facebook profile picture of the late actor was changed on Thursday.Also Read - Fan Says Ankita Lokhande is Taking Advantage of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Shweta Singh Kirti Responds

Several fans took to the comment section of the new display picture and wondered who might have done this. A number of fans asked who is controlling Sushant's Facebook account. "Oh my God I'm shocked!!!!! Who controls the Sushant account?! How did he update his profile picture knowing that the page was only managed by Sushant?! What is happening?!!," one of the social media users wrote. Another fan wishes for Sushant's comeback and wrote, "Hope this was done by him. He had to give this industry a lot of things but we can't do anything against our fate."

Another of Sushant's fans found the change in display picture 'fishy'. "What is happening?? Who re-upload his photo? Who is controlling his page? This is so fishy," he wrote.

Fans Left Baffled After Sushant’s Facebook DP Changed:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The actor’s sudden demise had left everyone shocked. Following Sushant’s death, his team took over his social media accounts and shared a post on the Facebook page that read, “Fans like you were real ‘godfather’ for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world.” In August, his bio was updated to “Sushant Singh Rajput (21 January 1986 – 14 June 2020) was an Indian actor, dancer, entrepreneur”