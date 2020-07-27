As the demand for a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case rages on, a Delhi resident has put up hoardings around the Connaught Place area requesting the government ‘to deliver justice’ to him. The late actor’s fans have been supporting this Delhi resident who goes by the name Ravi Tiwari Bihari on Twitter. On Sunday, he posted a few pictures of the hoardings installed in and around CP. The hoardings read, “Sushant Singh Rajput Ko Nyay Kab Milega. Sushant Ki Hatya Ki Jaanch CBI Se Ho” (When will Sushant Singh Rajput get justice. CBI should investigate Sushant’s death case). Check out this tweet: Also Read - SSR Case: Koena Mitra Asks Why Mukesh Bhatt is Not Being Questioned by Mumbai Police For His 'Parveen Babi' Statement

CP is a prominent area in the capital that connects Old Delhi with New Delhi. SSR’s fans have been thanking Ravi for contributing his bit to the initiative.

Sushant died a mysterious death on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. It’s been over a month and the police continue to record statements of various people from in and outside the film industry while the fans suspect a foul play.

A few days, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh refused to conduct a CBI probe in the case citing that the Mumbai Police are enough to deal with such matters. As of now, 37 people have been interrogated in the case and today, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reached the Bandra police station to record his statement. Actor Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar’s manager, and CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta have also been summoned.