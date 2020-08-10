Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut made a startling statement in his latest note written for the party’s mouthpiece Saamana. Alleging that actor Sushant Singh Rajput had a strained relationship with his father, Raut wrote that the entire case is an attempt to bring a bad name for his party and the state. He alleged that if the investigation is on, one should also try to probe why SSR and his father KK Singh did not allegedly share a good bond. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Hits Back at Sanjay Raut: Warns of Legal Action, Demands Public Apology

Raut alleged that the late actor’s father got married twice and that brought bitterness in his relationship with his son. He also mentioned SSR’s breakup with Ankita Lokhande. “His father’s second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. Why did (Rajput’s former girlfriend) Ankita Lokhande split from Rajput and this should be part of the probe. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide from a political angle,” Saamana quoted him saying. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Shares a Video to Prove Rhea Chakraborty's Claims Are False

Raut continued to allege that SSR’s case has been manipulated to show Shiv Sena, the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government in a bad light. He said that a ‘suicide’ has been promoted for political gains. “If one wants to indulge in politicisation and pressure tactics, anything can happen in our country. It looks like the script of Sushant’s case was already written. Whatever has happened behind the curtains is a conspiracy against Maharashtra,” he wrote.

These statements have received wide flak from all across the country. Sushant’s family has expressed deep resentment and has demanded a public apology for targeting the late actor’s father. In his statement to the media, Sushant’s brother Neeraj Bablu said that Raut’s claims of SSR’s father getting married twice are completely false.

The official statement read, “Sanjay Raut has to apologize for his statement in which he has said that Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh had done two marriages. This news is completely false. If Sanjay Raut does not publicly apologize, Sushant Singh’s family will take legal action against him.”

Meanwhile, the CBI has begun their investigation in the matter related to Rhea Chakraborty case in which SSR’s father accused her of abetting Sushant’s alleged suicide.