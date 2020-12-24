Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, who was admitted to a Faridabad hospital due to a heart-related complication has undergone a successful operation. SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to update about her father’s health condition. In the tweet, Shweta informed that the operation was a success and KK Singh is recovering. Also Read - Year-Ender 2020: Bollywood And TV Actors Who Died by Suicide This Year

She wrote, "I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Dad, the operation was successful and he is feeling better now. Keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery."

I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Dad, the operation was successful and he is feeling better now. Keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 23, 2020

Shweta had also posted an inspirational quote on her Instagram handle about spiritual blossoming. She wrote along with a picture, “Fill your heart and life with love for God and you won’t have space for any negativity and I’ll will.Red heart #GodIsWithUs.” Actor Ankita Lokhande liked and commented on the picture by dropping a heart emoticon on her post.

It read, “Your spiritual blossoming simply means blossoming in life in all dimensions. And being happy, at ease with yourself and with everybody around you.”

Previously, a picture was going viral on social media. The picture shows Singh lying on a hospital bed and trying to stay positive with two of his daughters standing alongside him, trying to make him smile.

As per reports, Sushant’s father had three-hour heart surgery, at Asian Hospital, Faridabad.

Hundreds of comments have been poured on the post with most people sending good wishes and asking Singh to stay strong and remain patient as the tough time is yet to be over.

Sushant passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence but there has been no development as such in the probe around his death by any of the three federal agencies that have been doing a thorough investigation into the case. While the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is now probing an alleged Bollywood Drug Scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has neither given any update nor shut down the case yet. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also continues to probe the matter.

Here’s wishing KK Singh, a speedy recovery!