The Supreme Court's decision of handing over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI is being seen as a great victory for all those who have been demanding justice after the actor's death. Many people claiming to be the relatives or close friends of the late actor's family came out to add their two cents in the entire discussion that was taking place to pitch for a CBI inquiry in the case. However now, SSR's father has released a statement clarifying that he and the late actor's sisters are the only ones who represent the case and their late son.

In an official statement released in the media, the late actor's father KK Singh mentioned that the family of SSR includes only him and the four sisters, therefore, no one has any right to represent the late actor anywhere. The statement read, "It is hereby declared that I am the legal heir of late Sushant Singh Rajput and in that capacity, any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for the engagement of any lawyer, Chartered Accountant and other professionals came to an end upon the death of Sushant and thereafter no lawyer, Chartered Accountant or other person is entitled to represent the estate of Sushant without my express consent."

Singh further clarified that they have hired Sr Advocate Vikas Singh to represent them in the court, therefore, the claims and the statements of any other professional in the matter stand invalid.

“It is also made clear that only I and my daughters comprise the family of Sushant and we have authorized Varun Singh (SKV Law Offices, Commercial) as our Advocate and through him Vikas Singh, Sr. Advocate, to represent the family. Any other person claiming himself to be a family member does not have my consent,” read the statement.

Earlier, after the SC’s verdict in the case, the family released a joint statement thanking all those who raised their voice in the matter and helped the family demand justice for the departed soul. “Now that the country’s premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice,” read the statement.