Patna: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has been living a quiet life. He follows the same schedule everyday – waking up, using an e-rickshaw to explore the empty roads, and living close to nature. And in between all the pain and uncertainties, he is hopeful of justice. A special report on KK Singh, a retired man from a Bihar Handloom Corporation job, mentions how he is trying to cope up with the loss of his son a year after his death and if anything has really changed around him. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was a Huge Elon Musk Fan: Dil Bechara Actor Sahil Vaid Shares Unknown Stories | Exclusive

India Today talked to their neighbours who mentioned that there’s a lot of pain that Singh has still kept hidden in his heart but people around now avoid discussing the same with him. While speaking to the magazine, Singh said he is okay and feels good to see the love and care his family receives from all across the world but he can’t respond to everyone and he just wants to live like this now. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father's Plea Dismissed by Delhi High Court, Nyay: The Justice to Release Soon

A few weeks after Sushant’s death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over his death case on a special request by the government, and Singh has since been hopeful of getting justice. Speaking on the investigation and what he is expecting, he clearly said that only his lawyer would comment on it. “Only my lawyer will speak on the legality of the case. I will not say a word,” he said, adding that he is hopeful. “After all, we have asked for the CBI probe,” he said. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was Bigger Than Movies: Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin Shares Interesting Facts About Late Actor | Exclusive

Sushant’s father has been spending a lot of time on social media, reading all the messages and comments that people from different countries have been sending him. “The messages and calls on Facebook are mostly from women and girls. People in the US, UK, Mauritius, Pakistan, in fact, from all over the world keep calling. Some people from the overseas call at 1:30 am IST. They usually have just one message to me: ‘take good care of yourself’. Each one mentions how much they loved him (Sushant). I cannot take all these calls. And I cannot meet everyone who visits me. I politely decline,” he said.

Sushant died on June 14. He was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. While the Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide in its preliminary investigation, SSR’s family registered an abetment to suicide case against Rhea Chakraborty (Sushant’s girlfriend at the time of his death) and others in Patna.