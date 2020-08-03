Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has released a video statement where he revealed that he had alerted Mumbai Police on February 25 that his son’s life was in danger. In the self-made video, Singh was quoted by the news agency ANI, “On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he’s in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Googled 'Painless Death', 'Bipolar Disorder', 'Schizophrenia' Before His Death, Reveals Mumbai Police Commissioner

Sharing the video, ANI tweeted, “#WATCH: #SushantSinghRajput’s father in a self-made video says, “On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he’s in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna. (sic)” Also Read - Mumbai Police Commissioner Says, 'No Direct Transfer From Sushant Singh Rajput's Account To Rhea Chakraborty Found'

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s lawyer, Vikas Singh said in a TV interview that the family told Bandra Police about their concern that the actor was surrounded by people ‘they didn’t trust’. He said, “What has been most distressful for the family is that what was Mumbai Police doing all this while? The family has been saying as early as 24 February 2020, when Sushant was still alive that he was surrounded by people whom they don’t trust and there could be some danger to him. And then when he died, the family says that please look into the people who were controlling him. No investigation against Rhea was started, she was given a clean chit.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai police commissioner during the media briefing said, “At that moment, they didn’t raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation.”