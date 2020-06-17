Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created a lot of speculations and it has also sparked the hush-hush depression discussion went open on social media. As per the police report, the 34-year-old actor showed signs of clinical depression, and few medicines and medical prescriptions were also found at his place. However, his father KK Singh revealed to the police that he wasn’t aware that his son was battling with depression. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha Files Case Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor And Others

Mumbai police recently recorded the statement of Sushant's father and two sisters before they returned back from Mumbai. Police even informed that the family has no suspicion of anyone's foul play. His father also added that Sushant often felt low but he had no idea that he was going through clinical depression and was being treated for it.

The police officials will be speaking to Sushant's manager, Siddharth Pathani, to understand if there was any 'professional rivalry' that forced the actor to take the drastic step and end his life. Other factors such as financial stability, upcoming projects and his work profile along with others will also be taken into consideration that might have led to the unfortunate death of the actor.

Earlier, the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh tweeted, “While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too.”

Meanwhile, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has lodged a case against eight people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, and Ekta Kapoor in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The lawyer has alleged that the 34-year-old actor was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not even released. He even stated that such a situation was created which forced him to take the drastic step.