Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father talked about his late son recently. KK Singh, who was devastated learning about Sushant's demise earlier this month spoke to Punjab Kesari's entertainment portal Tadka Bollywood and expressed grief. He remembered that Sushant was a dear child and was born after a lot of prayers. He also mentioned two of the late actor's ex-girlfriends Kriti Sanon and Ankita Lokhande and revealed that he never met or talked to Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship for around six years before they called it quit on a mutual basis and moved on. While talking about Ankita, Sushant's father said that she's the only one who he had talked to in the past and who also flew down to Patna to be with the family after the actor's demise. He said, "Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi." (Yes, she had come to visit in Mumbai and in Patna as well). When he was asked about Sushant's relationship with Ankita, he blamed it on God's will. He said, "Yeh toh sanjog hai, jo hona hota hai hota hai."

The bereaved father added that they had discussed the late actor's wedding in their conversation over a call. He revealed that Sushant had asked them to wait until the release of his next film and the wedding can take place next year around February. "Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki Corona me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri," he said. (We had a conversation about his wedding. He had asked us to wait till February-March next year once coronavirus time is over and his next film is released. That was the last time we talked.)

Mentioning that Kriti Sanon had come to console him during the funeral, Sushant's father said that he doesn't exactly remember who all were there but he knows a girl named Kriti who told him that Sushant was a lovely man and it's a great loss.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 after hanging himself to a ceiling fan of his apartment in Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The actor was 34 years old. May his soul rest in peace!