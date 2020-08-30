Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh thanked Kangana Ranaut for speaking up for the late actor who is not alive to defend himself. Taking to Twitter handle ‘United For Justice’, Singh expressed his gratitude for those standing for Sushant, who was being slandered by actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, through her several interviews with ‘friendly news channel’, who made no effort to cross-question her on the allegations raised by the late actor’s father even after the drug angle was exposed in the public domain. He further attacked Rhea for defaming Sushant and wrote, “Criminals will not only loot you but also declare you a drug addict and insane.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Siddharth Pithani Narrates Full Ordeal of What Happened Between June 8 And June 14, Read Full Statement Here



Meanwhile, Kangana spoke with Republic TV and opened up about dug nexus in Bollywood. Speaking about Sushant’s death case, she said, “Even if we believe that he had depression in 2019, then what led him to commit suicide? Did someone murder him or did someone conspire against him that he takes his own life? Rhea should tell everyone the truth.”

Reacting to Rhea’s interview, the Queen star said, “Rhea is just a pawn who may have been used him for money, to get films or might have given him drugs, but who is the mastermind behind Rhea? We need to know that.”

The prime accused Rhea Chakraborty deposed before the agency once again on Sunday along with her brother Showik in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. According to the CBI officials, Rhea arrived at the DRDO guest house around 10.15 a.m. with her brother. A CBI source said that the agency will question her about the expenses made by her from the credit card of Sushant and the medical treatment of the actor. The source said that she will also be questioned about the reasons for replacing the earlier personal staff at Sushant’s residence and also the reasons for keeping the late actor away from his family. The CBI team will also grill her about the financial transactions and plans of investments.