Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Ankit has made some shocking allegations against the actor’s staff members, that were allegedly were changed by actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Ankit reportedly said he was very close with the actor when he worked with him. He also revealed that Sushant never slept with his door closed. He further raised questions on why people in the house did not break the door and waited for a locksmith to come. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Takes a Cheeky Dig at Kangana Ranaut-Rangoli Chandel For Starting Nepotism Debate

Calling it a ‘murder’, Ankit in an interview with Times Now said that the actor could not have taken his life because he was a positive influence and even got people out of taking their own life. He further says that while he was working with him, he recall no instance of seeing the actor ‘depressed’ and said that he wrote poems about his late mother and cried. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's New WhatsApp Chat With Friend Kushal Zaveri Will Make You Emotional

He claimed that he has seen a named Dipesh in the pictures and videos that have surfaced on social media. He revealed that the man was employed after he left and his main duty was to look after Sushant. He further revealed that the actor maintained a calendar where he would write down his schedule for the next day. He said that he couldn’t believe that such a positive person would go into depression and take his life. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Picture Kissing Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's Beau Vicky Jain Goes Viral

Ankit alleged that he had received threat calls and faces abuses from callers. He reveals that he has received a threat that he will be killed if he becomes a witness to Sushant’s death case. He further claims that he has been doing his own research in the sidelines and admitted that he has not reached out to the Mumbai Police neither they have reached out to him. He further says that he is waiting the Supreme Court hearing and is vouching for the CBI inquiry in the death case.