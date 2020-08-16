In a massive development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, his close friend and choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar claimed that there were 5-6 people present at Sushant’s residence on June 13, a day before his alleged suicide. He also stated that Sushant knew the truth about Disha Salian’s death and even wanted to hold a press conference. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Paid Rs 62 Lakh to Talent Management Agency That Paid Rs 22 Lakh to Rhea Chakraborty

Speaking to Republic TV, Ganesh said, “I spoke to Sushant in September 2019. He was positive and was planning ahead.” He further spoke about the fateful night, June 14, and said, “There were 5-6 people who were at Sushant’s house on 13th June — somebody who is working with Sushant’s friend told me.” He revealed that the source is someone who is working with Sandip Ssingh. He went on to say, “The death is connected with Disha Salian. Sushant wanted to hold a press conference. He wasn’t scared. He always used to go out of his way to help his friends.”

He further alleged that there are two types of people who are spreading the depression theory, those who never met him and those who were jealous of his success. He said during the debate, “Two types of people who are spreading the depression theory — those who never met him and those who were jealous of his success. Sushant knew about Disha. He told Sandip Ssingh about it and they just came behind him. Obviously there is a big name behind this that is why they are yet not in jail.”

Actor’s personal assistant, Ankit Acharya also projected his opinion on the same lines and said, “I’ve known him closely. He cannot commit suicide. He taught us that there is a road beyond the struggle. In my opinion, this was definitely murder. My question is — Where was Fudge? his dog. I used to check up on him every 15-minutes. Why was this new staff waiting and not checking upon him?”