Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s friend Mahesh Shetty has revealed that the late actor had stopped taking his antidepressants for the past few days. Mahesh worked with Sushant in Pavitra Rishta and shared a brother-like bond with the actor. The TV actor is in shock and devastated over the demise of his bestie and has requested all to let him grieve in peace. As per a report published in India Forums, Mahesh said that he talked to Sushant when the actor’s house-help informed him that he had stopped taking his depression pills. The Pavitra Rishta actor said that Sushant told him he didn’t need the medicine any longer and there was nothing to worry about. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites to be Held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Family Reaches Mumbai

In an official post on Instagram later, Mahesh’s team made a sincere request to the media to not call or text the actor to ask questions about Sushant as it’s a difficult time for him. The note on the post read, “As we all are deeply pained and shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise… So is Mahesh Shetty. He has lost a brother, a very dear friend and is still coming to terms with the shock and reality and is completely heartbroken. We, his team, request the media and all of you, on his behalf, to please give him some privacy and let him grieve for his loss.” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Kriti Sanon Gets Trolled For Not Posting Anything, Sister Nupur Sanon Comes to Rescue

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains will be taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai’s Vile Parle for the last rites. The actor’s family has now reached Mumbai to perform the final rites of the actor and his dead body is being taken directly to the crematorium. The actor’s family has gone directly to the actor’s Bandra residence where he hanged himself to a ceiling fan.

May he rest in peace!