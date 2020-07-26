Actor Mahesh Shetty, who was also Sushant Singh Rajput‘s close friend, watched Dil Bechara like the rest of the country on Friday, July 24. After watching the film, he took to Instagram to share a few never-seen-before clips and photos of SSR from the sets of the film. It turns out that Mahesh had gone to visit Sushant on the sets of the Mukesh Chhabra directorial once and had recorded him doing various things in a day. While in one clip, the late actor is seen posting a comment for a fan on Instagram, in another, he’s seen throwing a ball like a professional cricketer. Also Read - Fan Creates Sushant Singh Rajput's Face Using Oreo Biscuits, Watch The Viral Video Here

Mahesh simply wrote ‘my hero’ in the caption of his post as he remembered his dear friend. Take a look at the post here: Also Read - AR Rahman Says a 'Gang' in Bollywood is Working Against Him, Not Letting Him Curate Music For Hindi Films

Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara has got etched in the hearts of the late actor’s fans, especially because of the emotional storyline of the film that has appeared like a prophecy of sorts for some people. The dialogue in which Sushant’s character Manny says that he wants to attend his own funeral has taken over social media like a storm where fans have been making emotional posts about the late actor.

Meanwhile, people continue to demand a CBI inquiry in SSR’s death case even after the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh refused to conduct the same citing that the Mumbai Police are enough to investigate such matters. Hashtags like #JusticeForSSR and #CBIInquiryForSSR continue to take over Twitter as more people join in to support the campaign and write to various authorities requesting them to allow a CBI probe in the case.