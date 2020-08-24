Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend in an interaction with Times Now revealed that the late actor drifted apart from his friends after Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty became a priority for him. She also said that once Sushant and Rhea became very close, she introduced him with her family and that Showik used to be around him along with his friends. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer Denies That Actor And Her Family Didn’t Receive Any Summons From CBI

As per Sushant's friend, the rest of the friends and people around the late actor started drifting apart after Rhea and Showik became a priority for the actor. She further elaborated that initially, everybody used to be together, including Rhea and Showik. Sushant even started keeping busy at that time with his film Chhichhore promotions. He used to come late at night and everybody went here and there.



Speaking about financial transactions, she said she was not part of a major transaction as she wasn’t involved with the finances but she noticed a lot of outflow of money. She said that it seemed normal to her as there are people who feed off each other. She also revealed that Sushant was not involved with his money a lot unless it was some extra and huge amount of money was going out, he was not much bothered.

Meanwhile, the CBI team probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, once again on Monday questioned the actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his staff Neeraj Singh and once more visited the Waterstone resort, where the Bollywood star stayed for two months.

Earlier today, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the actress and her family have not received summons from the CBI. Earlier in the day, several reports claimed that Rhea and her father Indrajit Chakraborty have been summoned by the CBI as part of investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.