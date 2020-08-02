Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip opened up about the actor and stated he stopped working with him around June or July 2019 and says that he is not aware of what went wrong with him. He further says during an interview with Times Now that he heads from a few of his staff that h was on certain medications. He also said that Sushant was pretty balanced with his financial decisions.

Samuel Haokip also hosted an Instagram live session that their venture, Pro team that was designed to help Sushant achieve his dreams, is now inactive. He also revealed that the other roommate Siddharth Pithani had been closer to Rhea Chakraborty than him and said that he has seen Siddharth until last year.

Earlier, Sushant's other friend Smita in interaction with Republic TV said that the actor was 'scared of his life' after Disha Salian's death. While rubbishing depression theory, she said, "There was also one more person — Samuel Haokip, who was staying with Sushant throughout. He used to handle all the artificial intelligence work he was doing. Where is he?"

"Also his manager Shruti has the same theory as Rhea and Siddharth Pithani. Why are only these three people talking about these things? In April, Sushant texted a friend saying he was in touch with scientists and doctors to fight COVID-19. He was attending Zoom calls for the same. He wasn't dull. A man who was working on technology to fight COVID-19 in April suddenly dies in June. He was excited about his plans", she added.