Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh's call record accessed by Times Now revealed that he called the ambulance driver on June 16, two days after the actor's demise. Now, the producer's manager has given a clarification about his call to the ambulance driver and said that the calls were regarding the payment. Sandip's manager took to Twitter and tweeted, "When it is obvious that, #SandipSsingh was helping Ms Meetu Singh (Sushant's elder sister) in procedural formalities, its no rocket science to know why the Ambulance driver was calling his no. His no. was given to the Ambulance driver by the Police."

“I was handling his phone most of the time on 14th June and the driver called up a few times in the evening for payment. On 16th the driver again called up to ask for payment, which was cleared on 22nd June”, he added.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family friend Nilotpal Mrinal claimed that Sandip is planning to leave India and settle in London. He tweeted, “Sandeep has plans to leave India and run away to London this month-end. Visas and all are done. Someone sent me this – Agencies should be on high alert and not allow anyone involved to travel out of country.”

Earlier, Vikas Singh said, “Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani (Siddharth) who should have been there and not Sandip.”

Meanwhile, Sandip is likely to be interrogated by CBI.