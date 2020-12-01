Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s friend Siddharth Gupta has come out to speak about his dear friend almost six months after his death. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth, who’s considered one of the close friends of SSR and also a room-mate from the past, mentioned how the late actor had texted him and another friend five days back. Also Read - Shekhar Suman Speaks on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Again, Says Agencies Are Helpless in Absence of Evidence

Siddharth revealed that SSR had texted him and Kushal Zaveri asking them to catch up soon, however, there was something about his text that conveyed that ‘there was something off with him.’ Kushal, Siddharth and Sushant were very close at one point and therefore, the late actor’s text communicated what his words didn’t. At least that’s what Siddharth said. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Opens Up About 'Pain She is Going Through' After Actor's Death

He explained, “When this message came, I remember talking to Kushal. I told him that I felt there might be something off because this wasn’t him entirely being so out there. Kushal had messaged him back saying let’s catch up soon and do the things we were doing.” He added that he didn’t want to ‘intrude’ the actor’s space by asking anything, therefore, he just waited to meet him soon. Siddharth said that he didn’t have his number and nobody knew where he had been living at that time. “Not in a million years, we could have thought of anything going wrong,” he said. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande to Pay Tribute to Former Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput at an Award Function

Siddharth went on to call Sushant an ‘idea’ and said not many were able to understand him. “A lot of people did not understand him, what he stood for, what he spoke about. The love that he gave people, it is at times so overwhelming that you doubt it,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddarth s Gupta (@siddharthhgupta)

Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide in its preliminary investigation, however, after a wide public uproar and considering’s the family’s request, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and two more federal agencies – Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) – started probing the case from different angles. It’s been around six months and there’s nothing concrete that any agency has found out in the case yet.