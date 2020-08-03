Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, who has been unresponsive to Bihar Police, has said that the actor was very upset after his name was associated with the suicide of his former manager Disha Salian. Disha died after falling from a high-rise building on June 8, just a few days before Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence. Siddharth, who stayed with Sushant at his residence said that Disha managed Sushant for a very short while, and yet she was described as his former manager. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: 'Whatever Happened is Not Right', Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari 'Forcibly Quarantined'

Speaking to Zoom, he said that he met her only once. "She was Sushant's manager for only a very small time." Siddharth added that Sushant kept crying the day he learned of Disha's death. "His sister was there to take of him that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted also. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him", Siddharth added.

He also revealed that he slept in Sushant's room that night and went to his room only after the actor fell asleep. He also claimed that Sushant was taking medications for depression and he made it his responsibility that he takes his medicines.

He also recalls that Sushant told him to move in with as he doesn’t have anyone. He said, “Sushant said, ‘I have no one. We will go away from all this. We will go to Pavna.”

Earlier, Disha’s mother also opened up on Disha’s connection with the actor and if the two deaths have some link. She was quoted as saying by Zee, “This cannot have a connection with Sushant’s death, she never took his name. We didn’t know that she was Sushant’s manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant’s house with somebody. How can there be a connection after meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Police will be sending to summon in connection with the case.