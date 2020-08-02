Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a new turn after actor’s friend Siddharth Pithani stopped taking calls from Bihar Police despite being available to them in the beginning. Now, the Bihar Police is keen to summon the late actor’s flatmate, as per the republic TV report. However, Pithani is currently in Hyderabad and is unresponsive to the calls and is not willing to be investigated in connection with the case by Police. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Requests Fans to Refrain From Using Bad Language, Says 'Stand Together For Truth Without Being Nasty'

Earlier, Pithani claimed he had spoken to Sushant the night before he allegedly committed suicide. He also claimed that he was among those who tried to 'wake' Sushant up when the knocks on the door of Sushant's room went unanswered. He revealed that they opened the door with the help of a locksmith, only to find Sushant hanging.

Siddharth Pitani had been questioned by the Mumbai Police before and stated that he had sent an email to the police claiming that Sushant's family asked him to make a statement on Rs 15 crore missing and to testify against Rhea Chakraborty. However, he said that he was not aware of any such transactions.

During his last interview with Republic TV, Siddharth admitted that he was giving Sushant two tablets per day though he couldn’t specify what they were for. When pushed to answer questions in connection with the case, he left the interview mid-way.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and her family including father, mother and brother are missing and left their Mumbai apartment three days ago with big suitcases. The building supervisor said that the family left their house three days ago. He also revealed that they left in a blue car with big suitcases with them. He also said that Sushant hadn’t visited Rhea’s rented apartment for a very long time.

On Sunday, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “We don’t have post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe till now.”