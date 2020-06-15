Sushant Singh Rajput’s Funeral LIVE Updates: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Mahesh Shetty Reveals he Had Stopped Taking Antidepressants, Team Requests For Privacy

4:26 pm – Kriti Sanon reaches the crematorium with friend Mukesh Chhabra. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites to be Held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Family Reaches Mumbai

4:15 pm – Actor Shraddha Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, and Vivek Oberoi have also been spotted outside the crematorium. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Kriti Sanon Gets Trolled For Not Posting Anything, Sister Nupur Sanon Comes to Rescue

4:08 pm – Heavy rains have hit the city as Sushant’s last rites are being performed. The actor will be cremated between 4:00 pm-5:00 pm today in the presence of his family members and a few friends.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s mortal remains have reached the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor’s family has also left his Bandra residence to reach the crematorium where his last rites will be performed. As per the coronavirus guidelines in the city, not more than 20 people can be present during the funeral. Sushant’s father, his sister, brother-in-law, and cousins are going to be present at the crematorium. Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his friend Sandeep Singh and her family members are also going to be present to pay their last respects.

Sushant’s dead body was kept at the Cooper hospital where the postmortem was done on Sunday night. As mentioned by the Mumbai Police, Sushant died of hanging. The actor’s body was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. One of Sushant’s house-helps saw the body and immediately informed the police. While investigating, the police found some medical reports and antidepressants.

