Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's postmortem report revealed that he died by hanging himself to the ceiling fan. As part of the investigating process now, the Mumbai Police is going to question the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his best friend Mahesh Shetty. A report in IndiaTV suggested that these were also the last two people whom Sushant tried to contact in the wee hours of Sunday before taking the drastic step and the police will be interrogating both the actors. No statement from either Rhea or Mahesh has come out in the matter.

Sushant and Rhea had started dating a year-and-a-half back. In fact, speculations were rife that the two were going to get married in November this year. Sushant's cousin even talked to news channel IndiaTV and revealed that the family was preparing to go to Mumbai in November for the actor's wedding. However, he didn't reveal the name of the girl.

Sushant's dead body was first discovered by one of his domestic-helps who reportedly kept knocking at the door of his room and then opened it with force to find the actor's dead body hanging to the ceiling fan. He immediately informed the police who arrived at the residence and discovered a few medical reports and some medicines at the house. Various reports suggest that the actor had been taking anti-depressants and was suffering from depression for the last few months. However, no official statement from the police has come out yet.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has reached Mumbai for his final rites. His father, cousins, and sisters are expected to perform the final rites of the actor in the evening today, June 15. However, one of his sisters named Shweta Singh Kirti is still stuck in the US. She will be taking a flight to India on Tuesday, June 15. May the actor’s soul rest in peace!