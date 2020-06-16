Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, a remake of The Fault in Our Stars, will soon release on Disney + Hotstar. The film was slated to release on May 8 but due to the coronavirus lockdown, the film’s release was postponed indefinitely. Now, if reports are to be believed, the film will be releasing on Hotstar+Disney. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film, Fault in Our Stars, which is based on John Green’s novel with the same name. The film features Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. Also Read - Netizens Brutally Roast Sonam Kapoor For Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Trend #KaranJoharIsBULLY

However, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have expressed their wish to watch the actor’s last film in theatres as a tribute to him. Fans even started trending #DilBecharaOnBigScreen. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister-in Law Passes Away, Couldn't Cope With Actor's Death

One user tweeted, “#DilBecharaOnBigScreen. It’s our final chance to watch Sushant exhibit his incredible & unsung talent on celluloid. I think he deserves that at least, an OTT release won’t do justice to him. No matter how long it takes for cinemas to re-open, I will wait for it.” Also Read - My Whole Body Started Shaking! Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishtra co-star Usha Nadkarni Reacts on Actor's Demise

“#DilBecharaOnBigScreen It’s going to hurt like hell, the climaxPensive face pensive face. People will remember his last day during the climax and you will cry. DilBechara is based on the novel ‘The Fault in Our stars’ by John Green. @itsSSR.”

Earlier, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra took to Twitter to pen down a heartbreaking note. It reads, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you.”

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday at his Bandra residence. He was suffering from clinical depression and has been receiving treatment from the last six months.

Meanwhile, apart from Dil Bechara, films such as Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, The Big Bull, Mimi, Shiddat and Lootcase will also be releasing on Hotstar+ Disney.