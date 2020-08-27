The CBI continues to interrogate more people in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Now, in a report published in Mumbai Mirror, it is revealed that the post-mortem report of the late actor missed the details regarding the time of death and the last meal that SSR had. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Drug Angle: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Says he Believed in Yoga, 'Never Did Hard Drugs'

On Wednesday, CBI questioned Siddharth Pithani, SSR's former cook Neeraj Singh, and an employee of the Andheri hotel where the late actor allegedly stayed for around two months. A separate team of the federal probing agency collected the post mortem report from the Cooper Hospital and made repeated visits to the hospital to find out about the missing details in the report. The team is also trying to find out if the post-mortem was conducted at the right time or was there any delay.

Apart from the three people close to SSR, the team has also reportedly questioned a former staff member to verify if a SIM card used by the late actor was bought using his ID or someone else’s.

Meanwhile, a separate case against Rhea Chakraborty has been registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The NCB has reportedly filed a criminal case against the actor and others for allegedly dealing in banned drugs. She has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 at his apartment under mysterious circumstances. His autopsy was reportedly done on the same day at the Cooper Hospital.