Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family has reached Mumbai and as revealed by the actor's official spokesperson, his last rites will be held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. Rumours were rife that the late actor's dead body will be taken to his hometown in Patna for the cremation but the actor's family has now reached the city to bid a final adieu to Sushant. The actor's cremation will take place between 3:30-4:00 pm and his dead body will be directly taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium.

The pictures of Sushant's father, sister, and brother-in-law coming out of the Mumbai airport have been doing the rounds on social media. It is reported that the family is now directly headed to the Cooper hospital to collect Sushant's dead body after which the family will perform the final rites.

Sushant hanged himself to the ceiling fan of his room on Sunday morning. The police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is on. The Mumbai Police are also believed to question Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his best friend Mahesh Shetty.

Sushant’s demise has left a great void in the hearts of his colleagues, friends, and fans. May his soul rest in peace!