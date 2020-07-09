Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s last film Dil Bechara is going to release soon making his fans emotional and opening the pandora box of the memories for those who have worked with him on the film. Apart from director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who keep on remembering the late actor in various Instagram posts, choreographer and director Farah Khan was also associated with the film. In her latest interview with Times of India, she reminisced the time spent with Sushant on the sets of the film and how he perfected the entire song in just one take. Also Read - Video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Doppelganger Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘No One Can Replace Him’

Farah revealed that she had choreographed Sushant in one of the songs from Dil Bechara and it was the last song the late actor shot. The popular choreographer said that Sushant had asked her to bring home-cooked food in exchange for completing the entire dance in just one take. Farah added that the song was special to her because it was the first and the last time she got to choreograph Sushant. "I wanted the song to be done as a one-shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show. We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day. As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it. And this song is always going to be very special to me," she explained.

Sharing his experience, Chhabra said that he knew how Sushant was a brilliant dancer and there was never going to be any problem for him to shoot the song in one go. He added that Farah came on board without asking any question and charged nothing for choreographing the song.

The particular track from Dil Bechara has been composed by AR Rahman. The trailer of the film that was released recently went viral on YouTube and garnered over 50 million views in two days. The film is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.