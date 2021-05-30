Mumbai: Siddharth Pithani, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate and associate, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case related to the actor’s death. He was arrested from Hyderabad and brought to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a court in the Telangana capital. Later, he was produced before a Mumbai court which remanded him in the custody of the NCB till June 1. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput Ahead of His First Death Anniversary, Says 'Sushant Bhai Amar Raho'

Now, Sushant’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, reacted to the arrest of Siddharth Pithani. Speaking with Times of India, he said, “CBI would not like to rush into filing a charge sheet or filing something, which will boomerang on it. They are looking at several angles and murder is also one of them. You see SSR’s death is still shrouded in mystery and there are no two ways about it. Unless you unravel the mystery there is no point in telling a half-baked story and that is the reason they are taking their own time and I am quite hopeful something will come out soon.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Shares ‘Rheality’ Through Emotional Instagram Post Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary

He was quoted as saying, “I am quite hopeful that they will able to unravel the mystery and they are working on it lets keep our fingers crossed. As far as the arrest of Siddharth Pithani is concerned it is a kind of poetic justice that he has at least gone to jail. Siddharth was the one who opened the room and he was the one who called the locksmith and was the one to lower the body of the actor, so he is very crucial to the case in every which way, whether it is murder or abetment to suicide he will definitely be involved in it.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Arrested by NCB in Drugs Case

He also maintained that since day one, Pithani should have been arrested, given that he was present on the day Sushant’s then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left and also on the day when the actor was found hanged at his Mumbai’s residence.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020.