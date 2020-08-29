Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video, originally posted by news channel News Nation, in which a man claiming to be a staff member of the Cooper Hospital says that SSR’s leg was broken when his dead body arrived at the hospital. The man further claims that even the senior doctors who were examining the dead body said that it was a clear case of murder and not suicide and yet the police declared it as a suicide case. The man who speaks to the reporter says that he lifted the actor’s mortal remains and also took out the same from the ambulance at the hospital. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's New WhatsApp Chats With Siddharth Pithani And Others About 'Doobie' Revealed by Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Shweta and the entire family who are already fighting to demand justice for the late actor shared the video and expressed how every day is more difficult than the previous one as more and more such revelations are made by people. The man in the video adds that he saw SSR’s leg broken and twisted and the doctors also agreed but the story says something else. He mentions that right from the Mont Blanc apartment to the funeral ground, he was near SSR’s mortal remains. Shweta’s tweet read, “My God!! Listening to news like this breaks my heart a million times…what all they did with my brother. Please, please arrest them!! #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: List of 15 Questions Asked to Rhea Chakraborty by CBI

The CBI is investigating the matter from both the murder and the suicide angle. On Friday and Saturday, the team interrogated Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the case. Rhea is also being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau in two separate cases, money laundering and use of banned drugs, respectively.

The family has accused Rhea, her family, Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi, and others of abetting their son’s alleged suicide, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and theft.