In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the late actor's neighbour on Saturday claimed that she noticed suspicious activity in his residence on June 13, a day before he was found dead. She further revealed that on June 13, all the lights of the house were unusually switched-off around 10:30-10:45 pm at night. She added that all the lights except for the kitchen were switched-off. The neighbour also recalled that there was no party at his residence that night.

Also as per the sources, the crime scene was highly compromised after Mumbai Police handed the residence back to the owner. The cops also ordered Sushant's family members were ordered by the police to take the personal belongings of the late actor. The sources suggest that the owner of the house removed the old furniture and made several changes to the residence, which was indeed a crime scene being investigated by Mumbai Police.

Earlier, the CBI team reached the actor's residence and quizzed actor's cook Neeraj and flatmate Siddharth Pithani to assist them in recreating the scene.

Today afternoon, the SIT team of CBI reached at actor’s residence and are quizzing the landlord of the house.

On August 6, after a recommendation by the Bihar government, the CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police on the orders of the central government following an FIR lodged by the deceased’s father at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is lso probing a money laundering angle into the death since July 31. On Friday, the ED recorded the statement of his sister Priyanka Singh in Delhi. Earlier the financial probe agency had recorded the statement of Sushant’s father, another sister Meetu Singh, besides Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Miranda, Shruti Modi, Pithani, Rumi Jafry and several others.