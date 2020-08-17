Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s friend Kushal Zaveri has released another WhatsApp chat he shared with the late actor a few days before he reportedly died by suicide. Zee News accessed the WhatsApp chat between Sushant and Kushal that shows the 34-year-old actor radiating positivity and planning to spend the nationwide lockdown by working on himself and keeping the happy moments from the past close to his heart. Also Read - Who is The 'Mystery Woman' Spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput's Residence on The Day of His Death?

The chat dates back to June 2. It was on June 1 that Sushant had messaged Kushal who was also the co-director of the late actor's famous show Pavitra Rishta. He had messaged him to ask about his health and well-being. SSR's message to Kushal read, "Kaisa he bhai? I hope you're healthy and rocking. Miss you. Jai Shiv Shambho:) Sushant" – This translates to "How are you, brother? I hope you're healthy and rocking. Miss you." (sic)

Kushal, in lieu, wrote, "Glad to hear from you bhai… health wise all is well… but the struggle is for everyone and I am no exception… hope all is good with you" (sic)

SSR then responded with a long note asking his friend to maintain positivity. His reply read, “Yes bhai, working on myself spiritually and trying to grow. Whenever I introspect I really miss our golden days together. How precious they are. I just wanna say that work that we did together are something we should be proud of and find ways to continue with it and that we are always together. Pls give my love to Sid too and tell him that I miss him a lot. Much love.”

Many other friends and colleagues of SSR have revealed such WhatsApp chats from the past expressing how they have not been able to come to the terms with the news of the actor’s death.

Sushant died on June 14 at his apartment in Bandra. The Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide while the actor’s family accused Rhea Chakraborty, SSR’s girlfriend at the time of his death, of abetting his suicide. The case is currently been investigated by the CBI. A separate case of money laundering against Rhea is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.