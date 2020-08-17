Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting twisted with each passing day. His former girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande is standing strong with his family to seek justice for the late actor. Now, a picture of Ankita’s beau Vicky Jain with Sushant as the actor holds him tightly and gives a peck on his cheeks goes insanely viral on social media. The picture seems to go back to his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story shoot days when he donned a long hair look. Vicky and Sushant shared a thick relationship and this picture is proof of it. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Requests Media to Not Divulge Crucial Information Which Can be Incriminating Against The Culprits

Check out the photo here:



Earlier, Ankita shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was paying EMIs for her flat. To which, Vicky commented, “Hats off miss lokhande” and Ankita quickly responded, “thanku thanku thanku and thanku for being my strength.”

Ankita’s tweet have come hours after a report in indiatoday.in claimed that Sushant was paying instalments worth Rs 4.5 crore for a flat in Malad, where Ankita “allegedly” resides. The report stated that they have received this piece of information from sources at Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Meanwhile, the ED has taken over the probe on the basis of an FIR filed by the late actor’s father, K.K. Singh, with the Bihar Police. K.K. Singh in his complaint to Bihar Police on July 25 had alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA against Rhea and her family members on July 31.