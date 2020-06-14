Actor Sushant Sing Rajput committed suicide on Sunday morning at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor, who was loved for his performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, and Kedarnath among others, hanged himself to a ceiling fan on June 14. Sushant was not just a talented actor but loved to live his life to the fullest. He owned many luxurious items and loved to spend time looking at the space. Sushant was extremely fascinated with the celestial bodies and used to talk a lot about the moon, stars, the sun and the various mysteries of the space. The actor was a great believer of the Shiva and often made posts on social media that talked about the cosmic importance of ‘Om’ and how the universe is all about lord Shiva. Also Read - Heartbreaking! Bollywood Mourns The Death of Sushant Singh Rajput After he Commits Suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput owned a super expensive telescope that he bought because he always wanted to see the rings of the planet Saturn. When he received his much-priced obsession named Meade 14″ LX600, the actor took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, "It's one of the most advanced telescopes in the world and I'm going to be able to see Saturn's rings through it."

The actor also owned a flight simulator. Sushant Singh Rajput bought a flight simulator that is usually used for training pilots. When he owned one, he took to Instagram and wrote, "#LovingMyDream 1/150 ! 'GET A FLYING LICENSE !!' Buying this beauty (Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator) to start loving/living my first of 150 dreams; to fly."

A bike enthusiast, Sushant Singh Rajput owned a superbly expensive and stylish BMW K 1300 R motorcycle. He was also a proud owner of luxury sports car Maserati Quattroporte and a Land Rover Range Rover SUV.

The actor’s net worth was around 59 crore INR. He reportedly used to charge between Rs 5-7 crore for a movie. He is the only Indian who had bought a piece of land on the moon. Before him, actor Shah Rukh Khan was gifted a piece of land on the moon by a fan. Sushant bought a piece of lunar land on the far side of the moon, in a region called the Mare Muscoviense or the ‘Sea of Muscovy.’ He had bought the property from the International Lunar Lands Registry.

May his soul rest in peace!