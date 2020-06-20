Mumbai police is interrogating people known to Sushant Singh Rajput in his suicide case. According to reports in Navbharat Times, the police have questioned actor’s psychiatrist Kesari Chavda where she revealed that he regretted breaking up with Ankita Lokhande. His other failed relationships made him realised that no one loved him as Ankita did. Also Read - Looking For You Every Night! Sushant Singh Rajput's BFF Mahesh Shetty Shares Emotional Post For The Actor

The reports also suggest that he couldn't sleep during the night due to depression and has strange thoughts and used to think that he had a bipolar mind.

Speaking about his relationship, as per the portal, Sushant was in a relationship with his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon and a daughter of a director but it did not work out. As per the reports, the psychiatrist even claimed that the actor was not happy with the girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s behaviour.

Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. They were in a relationship for more than six years but broke up in 2016. Back then, with rumours and speculatons around their break up, Sushant had put a full stop after he tweeted, “Neither she was an alcoholic nor I am a womaniser . People do Growapart & its unfortunate. Period!!’

Meanwhile, police interrogated Rhea in connection with Sushant’s suicide case. A few days back, the ashes of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were immersed in the holy river Ganga in his hometown Patna in Bihar. According to Sushant’s family, his ashes were immersed in the Ganga near Dighaghat in Patna, where his late mother’s ashes had also been immersed.

While there is a wave of mourning in the entire country due to the death of the prominent actor at the age of 34, the demand for justice for him is also increasing. Leaders of some political parties and many people have demanded a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.