Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's roommate Siddharth Pithani was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rhea Chakraborty money laundering case on Saturday. However, Pithani didn't appear before the agency for questioning in the case. Both Siddharth and Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty were summoned by the ED for interrogation in the case but only the latter appeared in the agency office on Saturday.

Pithani shifted to Bangalore after SSR's demise and also opened a new office as per a report in Republic TV. He claimed that he was the first person who saw the late actor's dead body hanging to the ceiling fan of their apartment at Bandra's Mont Blanc building. Pithani was also a good friend of Rhea, however, he mentioned that he did not know Rhea in his statement to the news channel a few days back.

The ED is investigating the money laundering case on the basis of the FIR that was filed by SSR's father Krishan Kishore Singh at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea, her family, Pithani and a few others. While the other roommate Samuel Miranda has already been grilled by the ED, Pithani did not abide by the summon. The ED only got to question Showik who stayed up at the office for over five hours on Saturday despite being questioned once on Friday along with his sister and former business manager Shruti Modi.

Through questioning, the ED is trying to investigate the claim that Rhea and others siphoned Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s bank account and repeatedly harassed him for financial gains. Meanwhile, CBI has also registered an FIR against Rhea, her family members, Pithani and others in the case.