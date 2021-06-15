Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sea-facing Mumbai apartment in Bandra is up for rent. The late actor was paying Rs 4 lakh per month as the rent for the apartment and is expecting new tenants soon. The real estate firm which handles the property will be renting out the lavish house once the Covid-19 pandemic is over. A celebrity broker told a leading daily, “The flat has been up in the market for a while now. After [the] the second wave, we are witnessing a slowdown in big-ticket rentals. Also, the fact that Sushant stayed there, has been a deterrent. A few Bollywood personalities looking for [a] house were shown the flat, but they didn’t opt for it. Landlords are also reluctant to rent flats to stars.” Also Read - Neha Kakkar Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput As She Melodiously Sings 'Jaan Nisar' | WATCH

Sushant had made a deal from December 10, 2019, to December 9, 2022. The rent was decided into three parts that Sushant was supposed to pay. For the first year, it was Rs 4.30 lakh per month, for the second year, the rent was Rs 4.51 lakh per month and for the third year, the rent was Rs 4.74 lakh per month. As per the agreement copy, the Kedarnath actor had paid Rs 12.90 for the same. The owner is now seeking a rent of about Rs 4 lakh per month for the month. The flat is spread over 3,600 sq feet and he was given three car parks. He lived on the sixth floor of Mont Blanc Apartments, Joggers Park, Bandra West in Mumbai. The Mumbai home is a duplex flat with a hall downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs.

According to property brokers in the area, the flat has been available for rent in the market for at least six months now. After Sushant's demise, the house remained a part of the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case for a few months with investigating agencies visiting regularly.

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year.