Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister-in-law, Sudha Devi, passes away on Monday. Reportedly, she could not cope up with the death of the actor. As per the Times of India report, she passed away when Sushant’s funeral was being conducted in Mumbai. She was the wife of Sushant’s cousin and it has been reported that she had stopped eating after she was informed about Kedarnath actor’s alleged suicide. Also Read - My Whole Body Started Shaking! Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishtra co-star Usha Nadkarni Reacts on Actor's Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle last evening. His ashes will be taken to Patna where it will be immersed in the Ganges. Among industry colleagues who turned up was Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who, earlier in the day visited Cooper Hospital, where the actor’s postmortem was performed. Bollywood celebrities spotted at the ceremony were Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Cops to Also Probe Angle of 'Clinical Depression Due to Professional Rivalry'

Owing to social distancing regulations amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the police reportedly allowed only 20 people to gather near the pyre. For the same reason, all people who attended Sushant’s funeral arrived wearing masks. Many of them brought umbrellas, too.

The 34-year-old actor committed suicide by hanging on Sunday and he was found by his househelp. The post-mortem report reveals that the cause of actor’s death was due to hanging.

He became a household name with TV show Pavitra Rishta and then went on to make it big in Bollywood with films such as Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath among others.