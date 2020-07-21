Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti misses her brother and wishes to hug him one more time. Taking to her Facebook account, she changed her profile picture and shared a photo with the late actor as they flash their smile for the camera. She captioned it and wrote, “I wish I could just hold you one more time…” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest Update: Film Critic Rajeev Masand Arrives at Bandra Police Station to Record His Statement

Take a look at the picture here:

Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Demands CBI Inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's Case, Shares Kangana Ranaut's Statement on Jiah Khan’s Suicide, Asks For Her Logics That Changed

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case is being investigated. On Tuesday, film critic Rajeev Masand was summoned by Mumbai Police to record his statement in connection with later actor’s death. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Lauds Taapsee Pannu's 'Dignity, Integrity' Reply to Kangana Ranaut, Says 'Proud of You'

On Saturday, Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra was questioned in connection with the case and he stated that Sushant’s film Paani was shelved due to creative differences with Shekhar Kapur and it had nothing to do with the actor.

Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of several industry colleagues and friends of Sushant over the past weeks including girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s co-star of his last film Dil Bechara, Sanjan Sanghi, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is said to have offered four films to the late actor including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence after he committed suicide by hanging himself on June 14. As per the reports, the actor was suffering from clinical depression and police also found some medicines from his residence. The police have also ruled out any foul play in his suicide case. However, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for CBI inquiry.