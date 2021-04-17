Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh shared a long note on the ‘inhuman’ invasion of privacy and family’s tragic loss. On late Friday, Priyanka tweeted, “An irreparable lose in the most tragic and unfortunate circumstances, which shook the collective consciousness and brought mass grief; it is the pain of bereavement of the dearest member of our family, which is still throbbing deep; And the fact that some people can use our real loss and grief to satiate their pecuniary gluttony is pure evil, sinister, and I would go as far as to call it criminal. Such attempts are not only invasion of privacy, misappropriation of name of our beloved Sushant, and unauthorized exploitation of his likeness in a manner most unflattering and unfitting; but such monstrous act strikes at the very core of humanness. After all, how can we call ourselves humans if we lack the capacity to empathise with others!!! For those who are happy being inhuman, will see you in the court of law! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #faithinhumanity.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB Identifies Sahil Shah As Prime Suspect, Know All About Him

An irreparable lose in the most tragic and unfortunate circumstances, which shook the collective consciousness and brought mass grief; it is the pain of bereavement of the dearest member of our family, which is still throbbing deep; — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) April 16, 2021

Priyanka’s post comes days after the trailer for Nyay The Justice landed on social media. Based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the trailer showed a newsreader reading the news of an actor’s suicide and soon moves to the complications and conspiracy theories surrounding the case. An elderly man was seen advising a woman to date the actor for some time, while the woman said that she has started living with the actor. It also showed allegations of drug use. The film stars Zuber K Khan and Shreya Shukla in lead roles. It also features Shakti Kapoor and Aman Verma, among others in important roles.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has identified a man named Sahil Shah as the prime suspect in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case. The anti-narcotics agency has arrested two of his peddlers on Tuesday afternoon. Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told Times of India, “Sahil remained a puzzle for us for the last six months; we raided his house in Malad on Monday night, where his mother and wife were there. Incidentally, he stays in the same complex where Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay earlier. Sahil used to supply drugs to Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani both of whom were arrested by the NCB last August.”

The NCB has arrested nearly 36 drug peddlers till date as it unravels the drug angle in Bollywood arising out of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020.