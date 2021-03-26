Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh has moved Supreme Court to challenge the FIR against her on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint. The development comes days after the Bombay High Court held the case filed by Rhea against Priyanka, and dismissed the similar case filed by SSR‘s other sister Mitu Singh against Rhea. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Opens Up on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Can't Say RIP Sushant, I Have No Guts

Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and a few continue to face the charge of abetment to suicide by Sushant's family and the case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The actor had filed a case against Priyanka Singh, who had lived with her brother in the past, alleging that she had given medicines to Sushant from Delhi using a fake prescription.