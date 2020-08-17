Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister Shweta Singh Kirti initiated a prayer meet for her late brother on August 15 asking everyone to fold their hands and upload a picture on social media demanding justice for the departed soul. Now, in a new Instagram post, Shweta revealed that around a million people joined the movement from all over the world assuring the family that the truth will come out soon. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Says he Can't Believe Sushant Singh Rajput Died by Suicide, Prays For Truth

“More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant. It’s a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered. #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushant,” read the post. Also Read - Who is The 'Mystery Woman' Spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput's Residence on The Day of His Death?

SSR’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande who’s also close to his family supported Shweta in the movement and commented on the post reminding all that prayers have a lot of strength.

On August 15, many including prominent faces from the film and the TV industry joined the family and friends in demanding justice for Sushant and pitching for a CBI probe in his death case. Apart from the family members and Ankita, SSR’s friend Mahesh Shetty, TV colleague Rashami Desai, Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and his former girlfriend Kriti Sanon also posted on social media.

Sushant died on June 14. The case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. However, on July 25, the late actor’s father registered an FIR in Bihar against Rhea Chakraborty, SSR’s girlfriend at the time of death, under several sections of the IPC including abetment to suicide. The FIR led to a money laundering case being registered by the Enforcement Directorate and the subsequent transfer of the case from Bihar police to the CBI. Both the probing agencies have begun the investigation.