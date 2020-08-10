Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘ sister Shweta Singh Kirti hit back at Rhea Chakraborty’s post in which she tried to imply that the late actor has a fight with her sister Priyanka Singh when she allegedly molested Rhea. In her latest post on Instagram. Shweta posted an old interview video of SSR in which he is seen expressing how he always bonded well with Priyanka aka Sonu di. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Friend Alleges Mahesh Bhatt Guided Rhea Chakraborty to Take SSR to Doctor

Shweta captioned the video as, "He admits he was closest to his sister Priyanka (Sonu Di) because she gets him…❤️ #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithus" (sic)

On Sunday, Rhea shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with news channel India Today TV, that had SSR calling Priyanka and her act ‘pure evil’ and telling her that she had done the most shameful thing by allegedly molesting Rhea. In another message, that Rhea claimed was from SSR, was directed to his roommate Siddharth Pithani in which he had said that Priyanka even hit ‘Sid bhai.’

The SSR’s alleged WhatsApp message to his sister Priyanka read, “You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol…

If you’re blinded by your ego, God bless you because I’m not afraid and I will continue doing what I’ve done till now in bringing out the necessary changes in the world. Let God and nature decide what ‘act’ is right now.” (sic)

This allegation was earlier dismissed by SSR’s family’s lawyer Vikas Singh who’s fighting the abetment to suicide case against Rhea. He mentioned that Rhea played ‘mind games’ with Sushant and tried to put a fight between him and his sister, the one whom he loved the most and everything with. “He realised his mistake that in a short span of few days Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other’s strongest emotional support,” said Vikas.