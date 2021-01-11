Bollywood late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death on June 14, 2020, has sent shock waves across the nation. His death case is still being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED). His sister Shweta Singh Kirti often shares emotional post remembering her little brother. This time again, she shared a heartfelt note for her late brother demanding justice. She shared a quote about life and death which reads, “We get a life or not, is all about destiny. When and where we die, is all the time, but the ones who are remembered even after death, then it is all about their karma.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Recount Their Love Story, Say 'Ang Laga De Kiss Was So Intensely Passionate'

She captioned the post, "Sushant will always live in our hearts. #ForeverSushant. (sic)"

Shweta is also leading social media campaigns in order to get justice for Sushant.

Check Out The Post Here:

Sushant will always live in our hearts. #ForeverSushant pic.twitter.com/jyLoksVUwr — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 11, 2021



Earlier, as Kedarnath completed two years, she reshared director Abhishek Kapoor’s tweet on Instagram about the song ‘Namo Namo’ and wrote, “I was listening to this song yesterday and had a similar thought, he being the Bhakt of Shiva taught us a valuable lesson at the cost of his own life. The way Shiva drank the vish and gave Amrit to all. The futility and vanity of the Mayanagri!! #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #2yearsofkedarnath #SushantSinghRajput #Kedarnath.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)



Recently, during the court hearing, the Bombay High Court observed that the late actor was sober, innocent, and a very good human being. The bench comprising of Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik said, “From his face, one can make out that he was innocent.”

