Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a few new photos of their mother as Navratri began on Saturday. Shweta sought blessings from her late mother highlighting that this is the festival of worshipping Goddess Durga who’s considered the epitome of strength and justice. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Maa…on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us. 🙏 Let’s start our Durga Pujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength” (sic) Also Read - SSR Case-Drugs Probe: NCB Sends Deepika Padukone's Phone And 14 Other Devices to Gujarat For Forensic Testing

Sushant was believed to be very close to his mother who passed away when the late actor was 15-16 years old. He loved his mother and missed her immensely which is something most of his close friends and even his psychologist Dr Susan Walker said in her statement. While talking to India Today, Dr Walker was quoted saying, “He was very shy. Hence, his peers used to tease him. When he was 15 -16 years old, his mother had passed away due to panic attack. According to what he told me, he was very close to his mother. After her death, he was close to his sister, but I found him not close to his father.”

Sushant even had a tattoo on his neck that symbolised his eternal bond with his mother. In a post that was shared by his co-star from Pavitra Rishta, it was revealed that Sushant always used to look for references that could remind him of his mother. Actor Jay Thakkar, who was a child actor and played the role of Sushant’s younger brother in the show wrote about how SSR would steal the theplas from his tiffin because the food would remind him of his own mother. He added that the late actor had confessed the same to his mother who would then used to send tiffin for him as well.