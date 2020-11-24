Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to share a long post addressing the pain she has and is still going through. She further says that the ‘process of healing is slow and needs patience. She said that the ‘brother she has lost, she has spent every second of growing up days with and he was an integral part of her’. She added that he is no more and it will take time for her to realize that and live with it. Also Read - Sanjana Sanghi Signs 'Om: The Battle Within' Opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Talks About Losing Sushant Singh Rajput

She then says that she believes in God and that he will make sure the 'truth shines forth'. She then requests everyone to stay united and not to fight with each other. She further tells her extended family (Sushant Singh Rajput's fans)to have faith in god and be patience as they raise voice for justice.

Her note reads, "I have gone through a lot of pain and still going through a lot. The time I feel I am allowed to live a normal regular life, some or the other pain surfaces. The process of healing is slow and needs patience. If I keep scratching my wound and looking if it has healed, it only makes it worse! The brother I have lost, I have spent every second of my growing up days with. He was an integral part of me. We were complete together. Now he is no more and it will take time for me to realise it and live with it (sic)."

“But I know one thing for sure and that is God is there and he never gives up on his true devotees. He knows that there are so many aching hearts and he will make sure the truth shines forth. Believe in him and his grace. Stay united and please don’t fight with each other. When we pray, we purify our hearts and make space for God to express. God is nothing but love, kindness and compassion. Having said that, it doesn’t mean we stop raising our voice for justice but we do it with utmost dignity and perseverance. We soon run out of energy if we are aggressive, but somebody who is established in faith and patience never gives up and is there for the long run. This is what I expect from my extended family,” she added.

She at the end concluded, “You guys don’t know how much you all mean to me. The love and support we have received as a family had reclaimed my faith in humanity and divinity. I pray to the Almighty that he leads us to truth and light.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14 and Mumbai Police declared it a case of suicide. Later, his father KK Singh filed a complaint at Patna police station against Rhea Chakraborty and other. He accused them of abetment of suicide and said that she siphoned off Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account. After tremendous pressure, the case was handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The money-laundering case is being probed by Enforcement Directorate and the drug angle is being probed by NCB.