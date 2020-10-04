Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted to say that they are eagerly awaiting CBI‘s verdict on the case. In her latest post on Instagram, Shweta posted a hashtag that has now gone viral. She wrote, #AllEyesOnCBI and talked about having faith in justice. She also asked the fans of the late actor to pray that the truth comes out soon. Also Read - NCB Confirms 'Many Bollywood Celebs on Radar' And Their Phones Are Under Surveillance

Shweta Singh wrote, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time….I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart….Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI.” (sic) Also Read - SSR Death Case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Comments on AIIMS Report Ruling Out Murder, Says 'We Stand Vindicated'

Actor Ankita Lokhande re-shared the same post and showed her support for the family of SSR. The same trend has been going viral on Twitter for a long time.

In its conclusive report submitted to the CBI, the doctors of the AIIMS team ruled out poisoning and murder as the probable reasons for the late actor’s death. However, in his statement to the media, lawyer Vikas Singh who’s representing the family in the case, mentioned that the AIIMS report is not conclusive. He said, “AIIMS report is not conclusive and CBI in its charge sheet can still file a case of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.”

Reacting to the same report, “We all stand vindicated by these findings of AIIMS. The court didn’t find any fault with our investigation. Without knowing anything about our investigation and without having seen our report some vested interests criticised our investigation.”